Jim Ross Addresses Why Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan Never Happened In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the Hulk Hogan vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin dream match that never happened. WWE had the opportunity to do it at WrestleMania 18, but chose The Rock vs. Hogan instead. They also had the chance to capitalize on the No Way Out moment in 2003, but chose Austin vs. Eric Bischoff and Rock vs. Hogan 2 instead.

“Austin didn’t want to work with him,” Ross said. “It was the wrong place at the wrong time. There was a time in both of their careers when that match should have been the dream match. The two biggest stars in the last two generations of wrestling fighting each other. But, again, and I’m not trying to make excuses for Hogan, but all truth be known, he should not even have been in a ring [in 2003] because he couldn’t get it done anymore.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)