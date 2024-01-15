Jim Ross Believes Kevin Dunn Was A Vital Part Of WWE’s Growth

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including Kevin Dunn, who recently left the WWE after working in the company for more than three decades.

Ross said, “Kevin Dunn recently retired after a phenomenal run. I don’t know if anybody in television, pro wrestling TV has ever had the run that Kevin Dunn accomplished there at WWE. He was a vital part of the growth of the company, a smart guy, a survivor, for sure. And yeah, he was one of Vince’s right hand guys. You know, Vince used to tell Kevin Dunn and I in our little management meetings between the three of us that you know, I got my two key guys here right now and television. Pro Wrestling is about talent in television. So I was handling the talent side and Kevin was handling the TV side and we were always big football fans even though youth man which will make you a static but nonetheless, it was what it was. That’s one thing about that, by the way, you know, Alabama is playing Oklahoma on Thanksgiving week this fall. Yep. No, save it. That’s disappointing. Very disappointing. Yeah. And whoever’s advising the next coach at Alabama, needs to be realistic, you’re following a legend. You’re better off quite frankly, in the succession. Protocol. If you followed the guy that followed the legend. That’s generally the take on that deal. So it’s gonna be interesting to see who they hire. You know, it’s going to be scrutinized, Conrad bigger, like a wrestling storyline. There’s somebody’s going to find something wrong with it no matter what. But following the legend is hard.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.