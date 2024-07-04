Jim Ross Believes Kevin Owens Is “Very Underrated”

Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast, including Kevin Owens.

One of the top matches on the card for this Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, features undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens taking on The Bloodline.

Here are some highlights:

On Kevin Owens:

“I think Kevin Owens is very underrated. He’s got some Stone Cold (Steve Austin) qualities I think are important. Tough kid. Good dude. He’s not overwhelmed with chrome. He’s a smart guy. And I like Kevin Owens a lot.”

Randy Orton:

“And Randy is a staple. Randy has been around long enough now to where it’s hard for him to do things or not. That’s not surprising. He’s just consistent as hell, you know. I had to really talk long and hard to get Vince to sign him because he was dishonorably discharged from the Marines back in the day. So he’s had a wonderful career. And he’s made a lot of money, which I’m very happy for. [He’s] done a great job. So we’ll see. He’s a lifer there. WWE is lucky to have him because he can still go out and have that great match when he wants to. And I love his game. He’s over. And when you get somebody over, all you want to do is build on that. And I think they’re doing a nice job of not overexposing Randy. I expect Randy to be a heel sooner than later and work with Cody (Rhodes). That’s just a guess. But to me, they would have great chemistry. And I would love to see that hot, personal issue because the matches themselves would be outstanding.”

