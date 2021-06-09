Jim Ross Comments On What Went Wrong With Adnan Virk In WWE

During an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show, AEW announcer Jim Ross talked about Adnan Virk’s brief run in WWE and what went wrong:

“Adnan got put on TV, in a very unique product, before he was ready from a product knowledge standpoint. The wrestling fans today, with social media and all the information flow, they have a great sense of what they like and what might be wrong. He’s a solid broadcaster and they rushed to judgment too quick. You have to know the terms, the language, and the culture. That’s where he was short.”

“He makes sure that he imposes his will. The simple fact is, they misassigned Adnan. He should’ve had more work in other areas and other TV shows, Lord knows they have plenty of them, to get his chops under him. Vince is a strange cat and he’s the boss. If he doesn’t hear something he likes, he makes a quick decision.”