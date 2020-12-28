Jim Ross Comments On Why WWE Viewership Has Been Down

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on why WWE television viewership has been down:

“They don’t have anybody hot. They have nobody that has momentum. Nobody is on the proverbial roll. You can’t start, stop, 50-50 booking, I’ll beat you with a small package and then you beat me up; how do you get any [momentum]? ‘He did the job so I have to give him something back,’ what? Bulls***. Not tonight, not now, it makes no sense. That’s 50-50 booking. You can’t have it both ways. Do you want the people to be happy or sad? Do you want them angry or do you want them laughing? ‘Well I want them both,’ well then, you’re an idiot! You can’t have that.”