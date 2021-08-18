Jim Ross Criticizes One of WWE’s Recent Talent Cut Decisions

During a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross talked about WWE’s decision to release Bray Wyatt:

“There’s politics nowadays because of the immense salaries. Bray Wyatt gets cut, he’s got to be making north of a million on a downside guarantee and he’s been sitting home. That’s not good management.

“I’m not saying the guy should’ve been cut, he should’ve been used if you’re going to pay him that kind of cash. How that happened is a story for another day because I don’t know the details. I do know they got rid of a very talented kid and I’m sure he won’t have any issues finding work, speaking of Bray Wyatt.”