Jim Ross Explains Why He Doesn’t Expect Vince McMahon To Return To Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed a variety of topics on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, including the possibility of Vince McMahon starting a new wrestling promotion.

Ross said, “Man, I don’t know. There’s a lot of rumors out there. We know that Vince has the money to fund any new business that he chooses to involve himself with.”

He continued, “I saw a video that somebody sent me the other day of him getting out of a town car, or a limo-type car, and he looked frail. And he was walking with a walking stick. I was going to text him and bulls**t him, but I thought better of it. You know, how much barbecue can a redneck eat? Take it easy on him, so. But I don’t think you get back in wrestling. I really don’t think he will.”

On why he doesn’t see McMahon returning to wrestling:

“I think he’s had his taste and he’s got the money now. Somebody asking me what he was doing mostly, I guess he’s traveling a lot. Somebody said they saw him at an airport, getting off a private plane coming back from Turks [and Caicos Islands].”

