Jim Ross Explains Why He Hasn’t Watched A Full Episode Of The “Mr. McMahon” Docuseries

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including why he hasn’t watched a full episode of the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries.

Ross said, “I have not invested. I’ve read some reviews; I’ve seen some clips. But to say I’ve watched an entire episode, I have not. And I’m not mad at it, I’m not boycotting it. It’s just that — you know, I’m not so sure I even get Netflix. If I watch this show on Netflix, it’ll be the first Netflix presentation that I’ve checked out. And I hear good things about it, I’m not angry. Just — you know, I’m not as technically friendly as a lot of guys, so I don’t put myself in that position. There’s plenty to watch on television other than that if I choose to now. Now will I someday break down so to speak and watch it? Without a doubt.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)