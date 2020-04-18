Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On The Recent WWE Releases

During his recent podcast, Jim Ross talked about the WWE releases from this week and discussed the concept of WWE signing talents so they wouldn’t go to AEW:

“At some point in time, you’ve almost got to go into some of these talents and say ‘look, the economy’s changed the model has changed. Things are different than they were before, and we’ve got to adjust. So not unlike an NFL contract, we need to renegotiate your deal.’ I just think that there’s more to come on this thing, unfortunately. But I think that some of these had massive salaries. For guys are coming in and working three or four times a month. It’s just not good business, and a lot of people believe that the reason all these talents are being stockpiled is because WWE did not want to give it an easier road for AEW to travel to build their brand. As in being able to sign some under-utilized and talented people. And so if that was the reason all along? To me, that was very short sighted.”

“It also tells me that maybe people there don’t have total confidence in their own management philosophy. WWE? they’re the f*cking NFL, right!? They didn’t need to stockpile everybody in the world.”