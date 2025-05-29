Jim Ross Provides Health Update Following Successful Cancer Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has shared a positive update with fans following his recent cancer-related surgery. Ross, who has been battling colon cancer, took to Twitter (X) on Tuesday to confirm that the procedure was successful.

“Happy to say that today’s cancer surgery was a success,” Ross wrote. “Now we begin to rehabilitate.”

The legendary voice of wrestling now enters the rehabilitation phase of his recovery. Fans and colleagues from across the wrestling world continue to send their well wishes to JR as he focuses on healing.

https://twitter.com/JRsBBQ/status/1927863024150278351