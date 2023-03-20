Jim Ross Recalls Backstage Reaction To Women Headlining RAW: “You Wouldn’t Believe It”

Having two women headline an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2004 was a big deal.

A real big deal.

The memorable showdown, which saw Lita defeat Trish Stratus for the WWE Women’s Championship on the December 6, 2004 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. was the subject of a recent edition of the latest WWE On A&E special from Sunday night.

WWE Hall of Fame legend and current All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross, who served as WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Relations back in 2004, reflected on the reaction to the decision to have Lita vs. Trish Stratus headline the 12/6/2004 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

“You wouldn’t believe the push back from male wrestlers that I received when they found out that Trish Stratus and Lita were going to close Raw,” Ross wrote via Twitter. “They deserved the opportunity and I’m happy that we did it.”