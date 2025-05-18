Jim Ross Recalls WWE’s Unexpected Connection To Michael Jackson’s Family

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary commentator Jim Ross recently recounted a surreal behind-the-scenes story involving none other than pop icon Michael Jackson and his family—offering a rare glimpse into the unexpected crossover between professional wrestling and global music superstardom.

In a blog post originally shared over a decade ago, Ross revealed that he had once declined an invitation to a private gathering at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, a decision he still regrets. “Many years ago I turned down an opportunity to join my wife, along with several WWE corporate types, at a private function at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch. I believe the occasion was a birthday party for a Jackson family member,” J.R. wrote.

His late wife, Jan Ross, did attend the event—and was surprised to learn just how devoted the Jackson household was to WWE. According to Ross, “My wife recalls the Jackson kids asking if ‘J.R. was o.k.’ as that apparently was around the time Kane BBQ’ed yours truly,” referencing a classic WWE segment where the monster Kane seemingly set Ross on fire. The kids’ concern over the kayfabe injury showcased their deep investment in the product.

Ross continued: “Many within the Jackson household followed WWE on TV regularly, as Jan remembers getting bombarded with questions and some of the Jacksons have attended WWE events over the years.” Jan reportedly found the visit “a great deal of fun.”

Adding a mysterious twist, Jan also believed she spotted Michael Jackson at the party, though he was attempting to stay incognito. “She was pretty sure that she saw Michael in costume wearing a ‘fat suit’ so as not to distract from the other family member’s birthday celebration by causing a commotion amongst the visiting guests,” Ross noted.

Looking back, Ross expressed his regret for missing such a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “In hindsight I wish I had accompanied the Mrs on this trip,” he wrote, also praising Jackson’s unparalleled showmanship: “Jackson was an impeccable showman with precision-like timing and possessed amazing crowd psychology… which are all enviable traits of a great wrestler in any decade past, present or future.”

Ross closed the tale with a lighthearted detail: “One thing left behind at the Neverland Ranch, by request, was a signed cookbook, Can You Take the Heat, and a few bottles of J.R.’s BBQ Sauce. Small world indeed.”

