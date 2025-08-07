Jim Ross Returning To Commentary For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Legendary announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has confirmed that he will be part of the broadcast team for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London, England.

Speaking on his “Grilling J.R.” podcast, Ross revealed that he recently spoke with AEW President Tony Khan, who personally invited him to call matches at the major crossover event.

“Found out this week that, via my communication with Tony Khan, that he wants me to be in London at The O2 to call a couple matches,” Ross said. “I’m going to London and that’s a hell of a building.”

“Good Ol’ J.R.” will lend his iconic voice to one of AEW’s biggest annual events.

The UK tour will see AEW hold Dynamite and Collision in Glasgow, Scotland, as the final build to Forbidden Door before the massive crossover show at The O2 Arena.