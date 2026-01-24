Jim Ross Says Chris Jericho Returning To WWE Is A ‘No Brainer’

With the Royal Rumble approaching, speculation continues to build around the future of Chris Jericho — and now Jim Ross has weighed in emphatically.

Speaking about the possibility of Jericho appearing at the Royal Rumble, Ross didn’t hesitate.

“Oh, hell yeah. No brainer,” Ross said. “I mean, Chris made it very public that he wants to go back to WWE and seemingly finish out there, and he’s another one that’s a credit to the locker room, works his ass off, and he’ll certainly be missed if he does leave.”

Ross was clear that his comments weren’t based on insider knowledge, but rather logic and timing. He admitted he hasn’t spoken directly to Jericho about the move, but believes the situation makes sense for everyone involved.

“I haven’t talked to Chris. I have no concrete information, insider info, and all that good shit,” Ross said. “I just think that he will. I think he’s going to do really well, and he’s coming along at a good time. They need to. He’s a fresh piece of talent.”

Ross also emphasized his long-held belief that talent movement benefits the industry as a whole. “I like it when talents move around a little bit. I think that’s good.”

Jericho, who became a global superstar during his original WWE run, has openly discussed the idea of finishing his career where it all began. With the Royal Rumble traditionally serving as a launchpad for surprise returns and major moments, Ross’ comments will only add fuel to the growing anticipation surrounding Jericho’s next move.