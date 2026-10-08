Jim Ross Says It’s “Not Too Late” For Kevin Owens To Join AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross has shared his thoughts on the possibility of Kevin Owens eventually making the jump from WWE to AEW, explaining why he believes the former Universal Champion would be a valuable addition to Tony Khan’s roster.

Speaking on his podcast, Ross praised Owens’ versatility, physical wrestling style and reputation as a dependable performer who can work effectively as either a babyface or a heel.

Ross also acknowledged the support Owens has received from WWE during his injury-related absence, noting that the company’s handling of his medical expenses could be an important factor in his future decisions.

“He could have been a world champion. Still could. He’s not an old guy. From what I hear, he’s a good locker room guy. He can work with anybody as a babyface or a heel, and that’s a great trait to have. WWE has taken good care of him while he was hurt. Surgery got paid. Those things are big, especially for the wife of the family. So, we’ll see how that transpires as it goes forward but it’s not too late for him to be in AEW at some point in time. At least that’s my take on it. And I would welcome him with open arms if I were Tony Khan into my roster, my locker room. He’s just a hell of a hand, and he’s a rugged heel. His matches have been physical and logical, and that seals it with me. I love that logical physicality, and I would love to see it. I don’t know how likely it is.”

Ross emphasized that Owens’ ability to deliver believable, hard-hitting matches is one of the qualities he values most in a professional wrestler. Although he would welcome Owens to AEW, Ross made it clear that he does not know how realistic such a move would be.

Owens has been a major part of WWE since joining the company in 2014, establishing himself as a versatile performer across both NXT and the main roster.

While Ross believes there could still be an opportunity for Owens to join AEW at some point in his career, his comments were hypothetical rather than an indication that a departure from WWE is currently being discussed.