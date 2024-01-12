Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone Possibly Calling Sting’s AEW Revolution Retirement Match

Emanating from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Jim Ross spoke during the latest installment of his official podcast, “Grilling J.R.,” about how he spoke with AEW President Tony Khan about joining Tony Schiavone for a two-man commentary booth for the retirement match of Sting at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view in March.

“I mentioned that to Tony Khan [on Wednesday],” Ross said. “He agreed. It’s only right. It makes sense. I said, God dang, mother nature is going to tag in somewhere along the way with two old-timers like [Tony] Schiavone and I. We’re both feeling good. I’m feeling better today than I’ve felt in a long time. I still have the wound on my ankle. I’m seeing a doctor on Friday to go over an MRI just to double check I didn’t have any bone disease on my tibia.”

Ross continued, “I think there’s money in Schiavoe and I working together. Not just in Greensboro, but going forward sporadically. We have great chemistry. We’ve never lost that. I can tell you this, if he and I are doing the match with Sting and company, cast of thousands perhaps, I believe it’s the right thing to do. I think the Young Bucks are excellent opponents. They can bump, they’re not dangerous, they’re not too heavy-handed. I’d bet money they were big Sting fans at some point. It’s a big deal for them to get this opportunity, and I’m sure they’re going to take it as such. They’re good kids.”

As noted, it is believed that Sting and Darby Allin will be joining forces to take on The Young Bucks in Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 on March 3.

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.