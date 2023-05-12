Jim Ross Wants Wrestling Fans To Bring More Signs To Shows

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he misses seeing the signs at shows like we used to see during the peak of the Attitude/NWO era.

“Absolutely,” Ross said. “I love the signs. I wish people would bring more of them. I see more gradually in AEW but nothing has replicated the signage like we have in [the Attitude Era]. It’s a commitment when you make a sign and you bring it from home and you get in your seat and drag the damn thing around and you hope that nobody snatches it from you because of something controversial.”

Conrad Thompson stated that former WWE/current Impact Wrestling producer David Sahadi informed him that the dogs heard in the background during the Attitude Era WWE Raw opening were actually added in post production.

Thompson said, “Dave Sahadi told us about the creation of this and gave us a little heads up that the dogs barking when they recorded this and then showed it to someone. Someone said, ‘I don’t remember the dogs being there.’ [Sahadi said,] ‘Yeah, they weren’t. We stole it from a video game commercial we saw on MTV.’ So the dogs were not there and he did talk about the fire explosions and setting the ropes on fire and how maybe occasionally you have to take a walk with the fire chief. That conversation is up now with Mr. David Sahadi over an adfreeshows.com.”

You can listen to the complete show below:



