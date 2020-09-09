Jimmy Jacobs Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting To Fire Someone For Not Knocking On His Door

Former WWE creative writer Jimmy Jacobs made an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, he spoke about how Vince McMahon wanted to fire a writer simply because he didn’t knock on the office door of the WWE Chairman:

“I was there about a month and a half. One of my friends on the writing team was supposed to go to Vince’s office. Vince had told him to change this and bring it back to him. My friend changed it. He went into Vince’s office without knocking because the guy worked in TV for years. When you are supposed to bring the script to somebody you just go. I never worked for a boss like that when we are doing something live that we have to be so formal. He went into Vince’s office to show him this change. Vince was like, what, you don’t knock? Vince wanted him fired. The manager of our team was able to save him from being fired but he was in the doghouse. Now he is a lead writer there. He is super talented and the best writer there. I mean pen to paper writer. Vince wanted to fire him for not knocking on his door. So what you learn there is, you are not judged on the content of your work, but you are judged by all these other weird things. I wanted to be judged on the content of my work and not how eccentric Vince thinks I am. That was my constant time there. I was not able to express myself because Vince doesn’t get me. He said I’m like the Nakamura of the writing team because he thinks I’m this weirdo. That was a lot of my time there, just trying to speak Vince’s language which is a big part of the job. I remember having an idea and expressing something during a production meeting one time. He looked at me and was staring at me. He doesn’t say anything to my idea. Then he whispers something to one of my bosses. I’m like what the hell was that? I don’t get a response? I was worried he was going to fire me. I didn’t know why. I didn’t know what for and then my boss came up to me and said, Vince thinks you dress a little gimmicky. I was wearing a black suit, a black collared shirt and a pink tie and it was breast cancer awareness month. So I was like, what should I take off…and he said yea, take off the pink tie. I said no problem. It was things like that and that’s how Vince saw me. He saw me as the guy who was trying to get myself over.”