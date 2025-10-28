Jimmy Uso Teases Possible WrestleMania Match With Jey Uso

WWE star Jimmy Uso spoke with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat to discuss various topics, including the possibility of a future match with Jey at WrestleMania.

Jimmy Uso said, “You know, we have a sour taste from the first match we had. And you know, this Bloodline conflict, it’s always cooking. People like when we have conflict in the Bloodline for some reason. I like it too. Hell, it’s just normal, though, this how family is. This is really how we rap. When things go down, it’s really how we get down.”

On the tension between the two:

“Where we are today? Man, I’m all for it. This whole attitude with with [my] brother — don’t mistake Big Jim’s kindness for weakness, man. You know, it’s in me to peel back. It’s in me to take a step back. [But] I ain’t got too many steps to give to take back no more. It’s about that time for me to put the foot down, you know? So, I told Uce, man, ‘Whatever you got going on? All right, man. I always be here for you.’ Well, they listen, man. They they say, ‘I don’t want to not like you, Jay.’ I don’t want to get to the point where I just don’t like your ass. And that’s why I sit back and I just bite the tongue a little bit. The thing older brothers got in them. Older brothers already got this built in them, you know, especially when it comes to your siblings. But it sometimes he need to be smacked across the head, you know what I’m saying? To to wake up little bit.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)