Top TNA star Joe Hendry spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including his recent WWE NXT appearances and why he feels that the WWE and TNA Wrestling relationship benefits everybody.

Hendry said, “The world is waking up to the level of talent we have in TNA. We’re thrilled to work with WWE in a way that benefits everybody, NXT, TNA and wrestling fans, and we’re going to see something special at Slammiversary, you’re about to witness a defining moment in professional wrestling.”