Joe Hendry On Possibly Making A Surprise Appearance In The Royal Rumble

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry appeared on the Deloco podcast, where he discussed several topics, including the possibility of making a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble PLE during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Hendry said, “Anywhere, anytime, any show is what I said to Shawn Michaels when I debuted in NXT, that’s the first thing I said when I came back through the curtain and look at all the exciting things that it led to. That obviously would be a huge honor and a privilege and something that’s synonymous with our business. What I will say is this… So when you are a wrestler coming up through, you’re thinking about yourself in the path you’re gonna take but when you are the champion, your job is to do what’s best for the company.”

On being a soldier for TNA Wrestling:

“You now have a responsibility. So I am a soldier for TNA Wrestling. So this partnership is amazing because there’s so many mutual benefits for both companies. So it really is as simple as this… If TNA pick up the phone and they say, ‘Joe, it’s time to go.’ It doesn’t matter what event it is, where in the world it is. If TNA management tell me that’s what the objective is, I will move forward. So what I will do is do what TNA Wrestling asks me to do. All I’ll say is I’m ready for all the amazing and exciting potential opportunities that are on the table. It really feels like anything could happen in the world of professional wrestling.”

