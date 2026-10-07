Joe Hendry On Potential John Cena Classic Appearance, Reveals WWE Title Goal

Joe Hendry has addressed the possibility of being involved in the John Cena Classic this December while making it clear that becoming a world champion remains his ultimate goal.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, the WWE star reflected on the entertainment-driven moments that have become a major part of his career, including his music, but emphasized that professional wrestling remains his top priority.

“There’s been a lot of fun moments of this part of my career. We’ve been able to go all out with the music stuff, but ultimately, pro wrestling is number one for me. I am a pro wrestler, and my desire is to be world champion.

The days of me saying I’m going to do this and I’m going to do that—I mean, there was a period of time where it just felt like I was manifesting anything and everything that was going on in my career. And those, I’m leaving those days behind for now.

There comes phases of your career where, you know, there was a phase where I was doing that, and then there comes a phase where you go, ‘Okay, we’ve had a few years of being able to shoot for all these big goals, but for right now, I’m going to do the work up front.’

Which is, I’m going to attain an main event-level physique. I’m going to constantly work on my ability to have great matches. I’m going to improve my promos. I’m going to improve everything. I’m going to become the best version of myself, and then I’m going to trust that by doing that work is going to take me to where I want to go in the professional wrestling business.

But make no mistake about it, I have the desire and intention to one day become a world champion.”

Rather than making a prediction about appearing in the John Cena Classic, Hendry focused on improving every aspect of his game and allowing that work to determine where his WWE career takes him.

While Hendry may be moving away from publicly predicting his next major accomplishment, he left no doubt about the long-term objective: reaching the main-event level and eventually becoming a world champion.