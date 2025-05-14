Joe Hendry Responds To WrestleMania 41 “Squash” Criticism

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is setting the record straight on his high-profile appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41, where he faced off against Randy Orton in what some fans have labeled a “squash match.”

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Hendry responded directly to the criticism, offering a thoughtful breakdown of the moment—and why it ultimately worked.

“The thing is, one, it was back and forth, so I got offense in,” Hendry said. “It’s Randy Orton’s 20th WrestleMania. It’s also Randy Orton. The thing is, I did the spin around. So it’s me being the Joe Hendry character, the RKO is one hit kill.”

Rather than viewing the short match negatively, Hendry emphasized its purpose in elevating both himself and TNA Wrestling on a massive stage.

“That show, the feedback that I got was exactly what it was supposed to be,” Hendry noted.

And the numbers don’t lie. Hendry highlighted the momentum WrestleMania helped create for TNA.

“Let’s be honest. The next how many days later, we had the biggest show TNA has had in 10 years. We had a higher attendance at Slammiversary… I understand what this is, and my job is to put asses in seats for TNA Wrestling.”

The TNA Champion’s WrestleMania moment—though brief—has already translated into real-world success, with Hendry now set to defend his title against Trick Williams at WWE NXT Battleground, continuing a groundbreaking partnership between TNA and WWE.

