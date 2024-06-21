Joe Hendry Reveals When He Found Out About His WWE NXT Debut

TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry recently spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics including when he found out his NXT debut was happening.

Hendry said, “I had 2 flights booked, one if it was happening and one if it wasn’t happening, but I didn’t know for sure until the day before. I literally went straight from doing Chris Van Vliet’s podcast to the airport and straight to Orlando.”

On how welcomed he felt in NXT:

“I’m extremely grateful to all the staff in the Performance Center from the wrestlers themselves to the coaches, to production, to all the staff, the medical, everyone in there made me feel so at home and they were so open to collaborating. I feel like I really learned something, I feel like we were able to showcase TNA as well and I think what went down was a classic example of when everybody wins. TNA wins, NXT wins, the fans win, everybody got benefit out of this and everybody won and I think this is just the beginning of an amazing time in professional wrestling.”