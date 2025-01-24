Joe Hendry Set To Be In Town During 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Weekend

Following the groundbreaking announcement of WWE and TNA signing a multi-year partnership, speculation is growing about TNA stars potentially competing in the upcoming 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Reports suggest several TNA talents may participate in the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

According to PWInsider.com, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is slated to appear at WrestleCon during Royal Rumble weekend in Indianapolis. Hendry, who had already been announced for the Chris Jericho Cruise, will reportedly join the cruise after the Royal Rumble at one of its stops.

While Hendry’s presence in Indianapolis during the Royal Rumble has sparked speculation that he may compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, WWE has not officially confirmed his participation.

This adds to the intrigue surrounding the first Royal Rumble following the WWE-TNA partnership, with fans eagerly anticipating which TNA stars might make surprise appearances.