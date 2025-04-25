Joe Hendry Was Handpicked By Randy Orton For WrestleMania 41 Match

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry shocked the wrestling world with a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 – Night 2, stepping in as the mystery opponent for Randy Orton. While Orton walked away with the win, Hendry’s unexpected WWE debut quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hendry broke his silence on the match and addressed fan reactions online. Some critics labeled the match a “burial,” but Hendry pushed back, calling the opportunity a defining moment in his career.

Hendry was brought in as a late replacement after Kevin Owens was ruled out due to a serious neck injury. WWE had reportedly explored several alternatives for Orton’s opponent, including a former WWE Champion.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Orton was given the final say on who he would face at WrestleMania.

“It should be noted that Orton was given a list of several people and given the option of choosing his opponent after Kevin Owens was injured. Hendry was his choice,” Meltzer wrote.

The decision to go with Hendry speaks volumes about the rising star’s reputation within the industry. While the match may not have ended in victory, Hendry’s WrestleMania moment has sparked speculation about a future relationship between TNA and WWE—and what’s next for the Scottish sensation.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Joe Hendry’s WWE appearance, backstage fallout from WrestleMania 41, and updates on Kevin Owens’ recovery.