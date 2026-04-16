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Joe Jonas To Perform National Anthem At WrestleMania 42 Night Two

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE WrestleMania 42
WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE has announced that Joe Jonas, known for his work with the Jonas Brothers and his successful solo career, will perform the National Anthem on Night Two of WrestleMania 42 this Sunday.

WWE wrote, “Multi-platinum and grammy-nominated recording artist @joejonas will be performing the National Anthem to kick off WrestleMania 42 Sunday!

#WrestleMania”

In addition to his music career, Jonas has ventured into acting and will be featured in “Camp Rock 3,” which is set to premiere on Disney+ this summer.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

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