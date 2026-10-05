John Cena Classic Will Take Place In December

John Cena has confirmed that the inaugural John Cena Classic will take place this December, narrowing down the timeframe for the unique WWE event.

Appearing on NBC’s TODAY, Cena discussed the concept behind the Classic and confirmed December as the planned month while explaining how fans will play a direct role in determining the event’s champion.

“Now this year in December, I’m really excited about announcing the John Cena Classic. We’re gonna do an event based off all the memory, all the nostalgia, and the IP and the core values of the character, which is me. Hustle, loyalty, respect, perseverance, virtue, overcoming the odds, and giving the vote to the people.

“Our audience is gonna decide our champion that night, so it’s a really unique live event. I don’t even know if it’s gonna work. I’m still taking bold chances in the WWE space, and I’m proud to be helping the John Cena Classic.”

Cena did not reveal an exact date or location, and WWE has yet to officially announce either.

False Finish first reported on August 21 that December 12 was being targeted for the event. Dave Meltzer subsequently reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that December 12 remained the target, although the location and other details were still to be determined.

That date creates an interesting scheduling question, as WWE previously announced Wrestlepalooza: Perth for December 12 at RAC Arena in Western Australia. That event is part of a three-show stretch in Perth that also includes SmackDown on December 11 and Raw on December 14.

WWE has not publicly explained how the John Cena Classic would fit alongside those plans if the reported December 12 date remains accurate.

Cena originally announced the Classic at WWE Backlash in May. The concept will feature NXT talent competing against members of WWE’s main roster, with a new championship ultimately decided through an audience vote rather than simply through wins and losses.

In July, Cena said the event was being targeted for the latter part of 2026. He provided another update at FanExpo Canada in August, claiming WWE had already finalized the details but was intentionally keeping them secret.

Cena’s acknowledgment that the experimental concept might not work is also consistent with his previous comments. The day after Backlash, he admitted the Classic could fail, while telling WrestleRant in September that taking that type of risk was part of the point.

The concept also continues Cena’s efforts to spotlight younger talent following the end of his own in-ring career.

Cena wrestled his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C., submitting to Gunther. That event was the first edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event to feature wrestlers from both NXT and TNA.

Since retiring from active competition, Cena has continued working with WWE in an ambassador role, with the John Cena Classic providing another opportunity to showcase the company’s next generation alongside established main roster talent.