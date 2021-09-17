John Cena Comments On If He Will Ever Work For A Wrestling Company Other Than WWE

During a fan Q&A at the Florida Supercon event last weekend, John Cena was asked if he would ever work for a wrestling company other than WWE:

“There’s a whole like ‘never say never’ philosophy and I’m also that way in life because you never know what life will bring you. But, I can with certainty say no.”

Cena also commented on his One Night Stand 2006 match against Rob Van Dam:

“Four hours before the event [I found out I was losing the title] and it was beautiful. It was beautiful. It honestly was and I wouldn’t have it no other way. That’s a night that I cherish. It was fantastic.”