John Cena Comments On Plans For His Final WWE Raw Ever On Monday

When WWE invades Madison Square Garden for Monday Night Raw next week, John Cena will have his sneakers laced up tight.

Because he will be in action in a match.

The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion surfaced via social media on Friday to promote his last-ever WWE Raw appearance next Monday night, November 17, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

“Over 23 years you’ve allowed me to have 544 matches on WWE Raw,” Cena wrote. “The most in WWE history. My favorite match.. is my next one! Which will be our LAST ONE!”

He added, “Don’t miss our last chance to grace The Garden ring as we say farewell to Raw live, Monday night on Netflix at 8pm ET!”

Also set for the 11/17 WWE Raw is Becky Lynch defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri, as well as two more matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament with GUNTHER taking on Je’Von Evans, and Solo Sikoa against an opponent yet-to-be announced.

