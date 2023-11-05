John Cena Drops Tease About His WWE Future

As many of you saw at WWE Crown Jewel, Solo Sikoa defeated John Cena, extending Cena’s losing streak in singles action. Cena hasn’t won a match since 2018, as noted during Friday Night SmackDown and the Crown Jewel broadcast.

Following his defeat to Sikoa, Cena waved to the crowd as he received a standing ovation. It appeared as if Cena was saying his final farewell as an active wrestler, but neither he nor the announcers explicitly stated that he was retiring. However, he appeared to hint on social media that he might be done.

Cena shared a photo of David Beckham from his most recent soccer match. The post is a clear indication to fans that his days in the ring are coming to an end. For what it’s worth, Cena stated at the Fastlane post-show press conference that he knows his time is approaching because he’s 46 years old. Cena also has film commitments once the actor’s strike ends.

With all of the hints, the most logical time for Cena to retire would be at WrestleMania 40, but with his film commitments, it is unclear if he would be available for that event. Cena’s Instagram post is embedded below.