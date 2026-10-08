John Cena Gifts Jimmy Fallon Custom WWE Championship Belt On The Tonight Show

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena surprised Jimmy Fallon with a special gift during his latest appearance on *The Tonight Show*. This marked Cena’s 17th time on the popular show.

To commemorate the occasion, Cena presented Fallon with a custom WWE Championship belt. He placed the belt around Fallon’s waist and even served as a ring announcer to introduce the host. Additionally, Cena shared tips on how to properly hold and carry the championship belt.

Cena said, “Introducing, hailing from parts unknown, weight currently unknown, he is The Tonight Show Universal Champion, Ladies and Gentlemen, Jimmy Fallon.”