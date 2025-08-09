John Cena: “I Don’t Like Wrestling, I Love WWE”

During a recent appearance on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, John Cena opened up about his unwavering love for WWE, making it clear that his passion for the company will never fade — regardless of ownership, management, or roster changes.

“I will say I love the WWE. There are a lot of people who do. I love it as much as anyone — not more, as much as anyone can love something. The WWE, I love it as much as anybody does.”

He continued, “In every interview, every movie set, all I do is say, ‘This is just like WWE, guys.’ I used to think they were different, but this is the same. I channel all my experiences through the crucible that I’ve been through, and I’ll never not love it. No matter who owns it, no matter who runs it, no matter who the Superstars are — even if I don’t know them, even if I’m not caught up on programming or if I’m not there.”

Cena emphasized that his commitment to WWE isn’t tied to holding a title or being an active competitor.

“I will always advocate for it, and I don’t need an important title behind that. I don’t need any title. When you guys finally are like, ‘Hey, thank you for your service. It’s been great playing with you,’ and that happens — because everything always ends — I’m not going to go out the next day and badmouth the thing that I love. And I don’t use the word ‘wrestling.’ I use the word ‘WWE.’ I don’t like wrestling. I love WWE specifically. It’s where I belong.”

Cena added, “So as long as that’s a sentiment in my life, I’m always going to try to get people to watch, to experience it, and to get invested in it — because, man, it has made my life this crazy, f*cking roller coaster.”

Cena’s comments reflect the deep personal connection he has with WWE, as well as his continued role as one of the company’s most passionate ambassadors, both inside and outside the ring.