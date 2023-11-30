John Cena Looks Back On His Matches In OVW With Batista

16-time World Champion John Cena recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to reflect and look back on his matches with THE LEVIATHAN, who would eventually become Batista, in OVW.

Cena wrote, “Have been able to create with @DaveBautista for many years, but I’ll always remember the memories of facing THE LEVIATHAN in an OVW ring!”

“Another trip down memory lane on @tiktok_us! @WWE”

You can check out Cena’s tweet below.