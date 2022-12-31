John Cena Makes His WWE Return on the Final SmackDown of 2022 (Video)

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena and Kevin Owens faced the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in the main event.

The crowd backed Cena up and chanted his name. Owens worked the majority of the match, and Reigns kept Cena from getting a hot tag.

Cena eventually got the tag and cleared the house. Cena and Owens both hit stereo five knuckle shuffles to Reigns and Zayn. Cena delivered an attitude adjustment to Reigns, and Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner.

Click here for WWE SmackDown results. Here are some highlights from the main event: