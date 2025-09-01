John Cena Praises Logan Paul After WWE Clash In Paris

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena defeated Logan Paul in a one-on-one match at Clash in Paris, which took place on Sunday at the La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

Following the event, Cena participated in the Clash in Paris post-show, where he discussed various topics, including his current motivations.

Cena said, “Everybody here. I mean, I’ve only got a few of these left and when you start something like this, you don’t have a concept of time. And I’ve got the calendar dates clicking down. And we’ve got eight left now.”

He continued, “And it really is hitting home that every city you’re in is the one for the last time. And it’s the audience. Like man, they started coming around for the matches. You say SummerSlam, I’ll take it back to when I ran it with Randy, and when I ran it with Punk. And like, they’ve — you gain energy from this building. Trust me, I feel exhausted and beat to all hell. But you [Big E.] know the drill, when you’re out here under the lights, it’s different.”

On why he wanted to face Logan Paul:

“Because he answered the challenge. I set up like, ‘Hey guys, I feel pretty good. I feel like I’m gonna go down swinging. I wanna give everything I have to the business, who wants to step up?’ And man, I remember someone giving me an opportunity in Chicago, Illinois. And I stepped up, I wasn’t ready. And there’s a whole lot of people who could have faced Kurt Angle that night, but I was the one who had the stupid bravery to slap him in the face and that’s how we started this journey. So, I’ve got a lot of respect for Logan Paul. I see — and I think the WWE Universe can agree. I see so much potential in him. And he’s just so good at this. I will say this: there has never been somebody who’s been the marquee in this business who hasn’t been borderline unhealthy obsessed with it.”

Cena added, “You have to invest your heart and your soul. You say I’m going at a different level. I’m simply just giving all I have, and that’s all I’ve ever done. I’m glad everybody appreciates it, but I’m just trying to give my heart to the canvas. And tonight — man, anybody who doesn’t like Logan Paul, that’s fine. But I’ve gotta put some respect on that name.”

