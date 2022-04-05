John Cena Reacts To WWE WrestleMania 38 and Comments On RAW

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter and reacted to WrestleMania 38.

Cena congratulated everyone involved with The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, and reminded them of the wild crowd attending tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania taping.

“Congrats to everyone who made this year’s #WrestleMania an absolutely STUPENDOUS 2-night affair. Celebrate the weekend, the fans & the closing one of chapter to start the next. Enjoy the shortest off season in ALL of sport & entertainment before a VOCAL #WWERaw crowd tonight! [tumbler glass emoji],” Cena wrote.

There’s no word on when Cena will be back in the WWE ring. He has not worked a program since losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in late August. He did return on September 10 for a dark main event at the SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, teaming with The Mysterios for a six-man win over The Bloodline, but he has been away since then, focusing on his Hollywood career.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Cena’s full tweet below: