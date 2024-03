WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take, where he talked about a number of topics including his top five favorite women wrestlers in the company.

Cena named Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair.

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.



