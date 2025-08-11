John Cena Reveals The Toughest Match Of His WWE Career

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed about a range of topics, including the most difficult match of his career.

According to Cena, his toughest bout came at WrestleMania 36 in the cinematic Firefly Fun House Match against Bray Wyatt.

Cena explained, “It’s the match I had in the Firefly Fun House. The reason that opponent was tough, and I know it was against Bray Wyatt, was because that was more or less a match against me. I’ll say that was my toughest match.”