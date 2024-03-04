John Cena Reveals Who Should Be Considered As The GOAT Of WWE

John Cena has shared his thoughts on who he believes is the greatest of all time (GOAT) in WWE.

Just like putting together a list of names for Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, determining who the GOAT is is subjective, as most people have differing opinions on the subject.

Most people would say The Rock and Stone Cold. Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Roman Reigns, and others are among the names that come to mind.

Cena did not respond to Chris Van Vliet’s question, instead reciting a few names that should have been mentioned.

“I mean, this is just my perspective, and again, we’re talking objectivity. So, of course, it’s only opinion. Hulk Hogan would have to be in there. Steve Austin, Dwayne Johnson, and Roman Reigns. Roman has done a fantastic job of taking the business to heights it’s never been to before.”

The full interview will be released on Tuesday.