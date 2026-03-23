John Cena Reveals Why His Match With AJ Styles Meant So Much To Him

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena participated in a Q&A at MegaCon 2026, where he discussed various topics, including the crowd at his match against AJ Styles during WWE Crown Jewel: Perth in October of last year.

Cena said, “The atmosphere in Perth was like something I’d never seen. I’d never seen that many T-shirts. I know for a fact we didn’t give them away, but it’s like we gave them away. I wore yellow that night, and the whole crowd was yellow. I’m used to you know, 50/50 or sometimes people will wear an older shirt. So the atmosphere I think really swept everybody up. And because the audience was smart enough to understand what we were doing as well? You can do all this cool stuff that you think is cool, but if you guys don’t get it, I’m kind of being selfish.”

On the match itself and how this is one of the few matches he has watched back:

“So I think we had a moment of serendipity, where you have you have these two performers. And I knew AJ shared with me that he was going to retire in January. So I really think the world of him and wanted to do something special and make it special. And then you had an audience that kind of understood that. And man, like halfway through — I don’t watch a lot of matches back, because I like to live the moment, I don’t like to get into my head and I’m like, ‘What could I have done different?’ I can’t, it’s done. That’s one that I have watched back and like man, the audience was calling spots for us. It was great. It was just a moment where everyone in the arena was in on it.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)