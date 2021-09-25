John Cena Set For New Political Thriller As US Presidential Candidate

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has been announced for a new political thriller, The Independent.

Cena will star as a United States Presidential candidate in the movie. Kathy Bates will also star as a Presidential candidate, according to Deadline. Cena and Bates join Jodie Turner-Smith and Brian Cox as cast members.

The Independent is set during “the final weeks of the most consequential U.S. Presidential election in history” and will follow an idealistic young journalist (Turner-Smith) who teams up with her idol (Cox) to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election, and the country, in their hands.

The movie is scheduled to begin filming in November in New York City, which is interesting as it could put Cena in town for the 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which will take place on November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The project was written by Evan Parter, and will be directed by Amy Rice. Producers are Parter, Ryan Cunningham of Anonymous Content, Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures, Thea Dunlap, and Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange. Executive Producers are Lance Acord and Jackie Kelman Bisbee of Park Pictures, and Brian O’Shea and Nat McCormick of The Exchange.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Kathy Bates and John Cena on The Independent. Kathy’s exceptional acting skills, paired with Cena’s global appeal and ability to transform on-screen, make them incredible additions to this film. We couldn’t be happier that they’ve signed on,” said O’Shea.

Bates and Cena are represented by talent/literary agency ICM Partners.

Stay tuned for more on Cena, who is reportedly in Europe working on a spy thriller scheduled to be released in 2022, Argylle.