John Cena Talks About Expanding Plans For His WWE Farewell Tour In 2025

While talking with Denise Salcedo for a recent Instinct Culture interview, John Cena spoke about how now is the perfect time for his WWE retirement tour.

“It’s something I’ve been preparing for for a long time,” Cena said. “If you back-track interviews, I started talking about that in maybe 2019. I’m ready for it. Now is the perfect time to do it.”

Cena continued, “I have a little bit of time in 2025 and the WWE has been awesome in working with schedules. They thought it was a great idea. They kind of ran with the idea. We expanded it to a year. 36 dates. I feel great. It’s a happy thing. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel because I don’t believe in that, but I’m going to approach it with an upbeat attitude.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.