John Cena Talks About Making His Own Title Belt, Childhood Wrestling Dreams

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently spoke with People about various subjects.

He shared that he wanted to be a professional wrestler when he was a child and explained how a photo of him holding a homemade title belt served as a kind of business card, reflecting his desire to pursue that dream.

Cena said, “I really think this is a great business card of like, I’ve wanted to do this all my life. I’m John Cena. This is my life in pictures. I meet a lot of folks who say like, man, I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life and there isn’t a better business card than this. Like I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life. So if you were to tell this person at this age, like, this is what you’re going to do, I think this person would have believed it, but this person is also, probably nine years old here. I think I hit a maturity level at around 11, 12, you get into junior high.”

He continued, “It’s like, you want to be a ball player, you go play ball. You want to be a doctor, you go to med school. Hell, you want to be in a band, you join a band. How do you do this, and only just recently has WWE like open-armed about like NXT, go to the Performance Center. If you ever thought about doing this, you can. This used to be so secret. The school that the now head of creative Triple H trained at was like 35 minutes from my house. I never knew it. I trained out in California because that’s the first time I ever heard about a school, and I was 22 years old. It was like this mystical thing that like, how do you ever even do that? So this kid wanted to do it.”

On putting the belt together himself:

“That is a… I drew that myself. This is on the old printer paper that was stuck together. This is why the seams are taped, so the belt wouldn’t rip, and me and the brothers would just go down and kick the crap out of each other. We had entrances and music and characters. It wasn’t like freestyle wrestling, like the Olympic style. It was like full-blown sports entertainment.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.

