John Cena Thankful For His Time In OVW And Randy Orton

16-time World Champion John Cena recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to talk about what he is thankful for this Thanksgiving Day. Cena said he can’t celebrate this day without giving thanks to everyone who has helped him throughout his legendary Hall of Fame career in WWE. Cena also said he is truly thankful for his time in OVW and Randy Orton.

Cena wrote, “Cannot celebrate this day without being thankful for all the people who helped and grew along the way. Truly thankful for my time in OVW and @RandyOrton during those years. Take a look back at our final match in OVW! Happy Thanksgiving!”

You can check out Cena’s tweet below.