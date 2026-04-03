John Cena & The Undertaker To Share Stage For Major WrestleMania 42 Event

Fanatics Events has announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena will appear on WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast during WrestleMania 42 Week. This live recording event is scheduled for Saturday, April 18th, at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall.

The announcement reads, “Two icons. One stage. LIVE. John Cena joins The Undertaker for a live recording of Six Feet Under at WWE World. No script. No filters. Just conversation you won’t hear anywhere else.”

This news follows reports that John Cena will also host WrestleMania 42 that weekend in Las Vegas. The WWE World event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 16, to Monday, April 20, in Las Vegas. Tickets for the event are available through this link.