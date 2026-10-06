John Cena Weighs In On LA Knight’s Chances Against Roman Reigns At Money In The Bank

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the possibility of LA Knight defeating Roman Reigns at this weekend’s Money in the Bank 2026 PLE.

Cena said, “I never say never, and that’s coming from someone who lost to Kevin Federline. Because of moments like that, I think it’s a never-say-never situation. I remember a certain existence that I had in like 2005 to 2009 where the signs read, ‘Spoiler alert: Cena wins.’ So I understand your perspective, and the math would heavily be in Roman’s favor. I will say, now more than ever, I feel—just my perspective—the business is reactive to the audience and reactive to zeitgeist moments in our audience. Vince (McMahon) was so steadfast in his direction, and that was very important to him, and that’s how he ran things at the helm, and I respect that. I also respect Paul’s open mind, open ears, and open eyes, and I think even though the math is heavily in Roman’s corner, I also think if there was ever a moment, in the last minute before everybody went out, or during the match, ‘Hey, we’re gonna switch the decision we made back there,’ I think it would be a situation like it is now. But I’m with you. I think the math is heavily in Roman’s corner.”

On Roman Reigns:

“Gosh, I love Joe (Anoa’i). I respect L.A. Knight so much. We’ve had great conversations, not only about psychology in the ring and fundamentals and how to present oneself. We kind of run similar paths, like, ‘Hey, I wasn’t anybody’s first choice, but I’m still here, and I’m still swinging,’ and Joe is so thought out and so intelligent and such a sponge and so great at the role he has shouldered, and my goodness, he’s in my conversation of the greatest of all time. It’s tough to bet against that when the lights are on bright.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)