John Morrison Reveals Stephanie McMahon’s Role In His WWE Entrance

John Morrison revealed that his signature slow-motion entrance was largely shaped by Stephanie McMahon during his time in WWE.

Speaking on the Off The Ropes podcast, Morrison explained that he initially approached the idea with a cinematic vision in mind, drawing inspiration from high-speed camera techniques.

“That was mostly Stephanie McMahon, actually. We were having a conversation about entrance ideas, and I had brought up wanting to have a more cinematic vibe to the entrance.

I’d talked about trying to use a phantom camera that shoots almost 100,000 frames per second, so if you see water drops slowly falling, I thought about doing something like that. I had a cinema-style treatment in mind, but Goldust had kind of already done that.”

Morrison said it was Stephanie McMahon who refined the concept into something more practical and visually distinctive for television.

“She then quickly put it together in her head, suggesting, ‘Why don’t we just go from regular speed to slow motion, then transition into a time-lapse, and then you can walk out?’ I’m actually really glad that she said that and that it was her idea, because when she thought of it, it came together very quickly.”

The entrance would go on to become one of Morrison’s most recognizable traits, blending a cinematic feel with a unique presentation that stood out during his WWE run.