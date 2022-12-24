Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae Hang With Moondog Mascot At Cavaliers-Raptors NBA Game (Photos)

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae enjoyed some NBA action on Friday night.

The married WWE couple were in attendance at the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

After the game, Moondog, the official mascot for the Cleveland Cavaliers took to social media and commented on meeting the WWE couple, sharing some photos of the three sitting together inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“Photos from last night’s game against the Raptors, including Cleveland Royalty and WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. WWE Live Holiday Tour coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Wednesday. #LetEmKnow.”

Check out the complete photo gallery of images of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae at the NBA game from Friday night by visiting Flickr.com.