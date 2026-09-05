Johnny Gargano Issues Statement After WWE SmackDown Loss To CM Punk

Johnny Gargano has issued an emotional statement following his main event match against WWE Champion CM Punk on the September 4, 2026 episode of SmackDown.

Gargano came up short against Punk in his hometown of Cleveland, but the significance of competing against the WWE Champion in the same city where he first fell in love with professional wrestling wasn’t lost on him.

Taking to Twitter/X following the match, Gargano thanked those who continued supporting him even during a period when he struggled to believe in himself.

“Last night was for the people who never gave up on me, even when I gave up on myself.

I went toe to toe with the WWE Champion in the main event of Smackdown in the arena where I first fell in love with professional wrestling as a child.

Cleveland, I love you.. you had my back against the best in the world, and all I’ve ever wanted to do was be your guy and make you proud.”

Gargano also reflected on the personal significance of finally sharing the ring with Punk, revealing that a CM Punk shirt was the first independent wrestling merchandise shirt he purchased while in high school.

“For an indie kid like me.. it was an absolute honor, and dream to finally get in there with CM Punk (who was the very first indie merch shirt I ever bought in High School)”

While appreciative of the opportunity, Gargano admitted that he doesn’t believe he’s currently performing at his best. He referenced spending the previous eight months “feeling sorry” for himself and described his current physical and mental state as a work in progress.

“I’d love to tell you I was at my best, but that’d be a lie. After laying around feeling sorry for myself for 8 months.. Mentally and physically.. I’m a work in progress.. But I guess we all are.”

Rather than viewing the loss to Punk as an ending, Gargano framed the match as the beginning of a new chapter and vowed to put in the work necessary to rediscover himself.

“No more laying down. Last night was the beginning.. not the end. It’s time to stand up, be myself and put in the work to become the man I was always meant to be.

For you. For me. For those who still believe in Johnny Wrestling.”

Gargano’s message suggests renewed determination following one of the most significant matches of his recent WWE run, with “Johnny Wrestling” making clear that his hometown main event against Punk represented a new beginning rather than a conclusion.